To the editor:
The Friends of the Merrimac Public Library would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the many volunteers who helped set up and to those who returned to break down our recent book sale.
It was a wonderful success and we hope that patrons and everyone who attended left with an armful of books for reading or crafting this winter! Our only fundraiser of the year, the book sale proceeds support library programs for both children and adults.
We are planning a musical holiday program for the entire family in early December.
Ellen Colburn
Friends of the Merrimac Public Library
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.