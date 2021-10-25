To the editor:
I am the parent of a third-grade student at Bresnahan Elementary and I’m giving my full support to Brian Callahan’s reelection to the School Committee.
When COVID arrived in March of 2020, our children’s lives and learning were totally disrupted. I closely followed the School Committee during this time in order to learn about about remote schooling, hybrid options and COVID safety protocols.
As a nurse, I had strong opinions on COVID protocols, and wanted to be comfortable that my child would have the safest environment possible when she returned to school. Like most parents, I had a lot of questions and concerns, and this is when I started reaching out to Brian directly.
I had no previous relationship with him, but followed his Facebook page where he regularly posts updates for upcoming School Committee items. Throughout the past year and a half, I have been able to share my concerns and ask many questions.
I have been so impressed to witness Brian share detailed notes that he gathered from me and so many other parents during these meetings. I truly appreciate knowing that Brian listens, hears and shares the concerns I have.
Brian’s approachability and dedication to his role as vice chair of the School Committee is unmatched. I look forward to Brian’s reelection, knowing he will continue to be a passionate advocate for our children, our schools and our community.
Please join me in voting for Brian Callahan for reelection to the School Committee on Nov. 2.
Dacey Wilson
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.