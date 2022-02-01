To the editor:
Whether this letter gets printed or not is immaterial; my purpose is to express my appreciation to The Daily News for keeping us informed about local events and items of interest. I also appreciate the opportunity for readers to express their opinions, whether liberal or conservative, whether I agree with them or not.
Thoughtful articles like the one in the Jan. 20 edition by Stuart Deane on the persistence of truth are important as are thought-provoking opinions like that expressed by Scott Fallov
