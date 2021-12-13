To the editor:
This holiday season, the Friends of Newburyport Trees (FoNT) would like to thank the Newburyport community for its support over the past six years.
FoNT plays an integral role in planning, planting and caring for Newburyport’s public trees in conjunction with the Tree Commission. To date, the organization has donated over $40,000 to help replant High Street, beautify the gateway areas into the city and green up neighborhood streets.
When FoNT was reorganized in 2016, the City of Newburyport was removing more trees than it was planting – 157 removed and 56 planted.
Over the past five years, that number has improved significantly, and in 2021, only 30 trees were removed and 127 planted.
A healthy urban forestry combats climate change, cleans the air we breathe, cools summer temperatures, increases property values, and makes a more beautiful Newburyport.
A tree is a gift to yourself, your neighbors and your city. Again, thank you for your past support.
JEAN BERGER
CRISPIN MILLER
STEPHANIE PELLEGRINI
Friends of Newburyport Trees (FoNT)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.