To the editor:
I do not often write letters to the editor in my role as a Newburyport city councilor, but I feel that I must in response to a recent letter in the paper on Friday, Oct. 15.
A request to increase resources for streets and sidewalks was introduced in June 2019 as an order to bond in the amount of $10 million to be spent in increments of $2 million per year for five years.
The committee discussion, led by the chair of the committee, Councilor Charlie Tontar, now a candidate for mayor of Newburyport, focused on getting the administration to provide details regarding projections on revenue, expenditures, and the city’s capacity to borrow money.
As a member of the Budget & Finance Committee of the City Council, I was a participant in all the meetings on this bond order. Chair Tontar was in support of fixing our roads and sidewalks but emphasized the need to know what the long-term implications would be if we were to bond for $10 million considering other important capital needs such as two fire stations, a potential youth center, and drainage improvements for Philips Drive.
He also advocated that we wait for the Beta Engineering assessment of the city’s streets to be ready for presentation to help inform our debate, which meant keeping the bond order in committee.
After reviewing the materials provided by the finance director on the long-term financial needs and the public hearing on street repairs by Beta Engineering on Oct. 22, 2019, the council approved at the meeting on Oct. 28, 2019, through an amendment made by Councilor Jared Eigerman, a reduction in the authorization from $10 million to $6 million.
The amendment also added drainage infrastructure to the bond authorization. The council vote was unanimous.
The Daily News covered the meeting from Oct. 28, 2019, available by PortMedia on YouTube, and quotes Chair Tontar as saying, “I believe the compromise is fiscally responsible, maintains sufficient bond capacity to replace the Cutter Fire Station in the West End, provides a way to back out so we do not have to lay off employees if the economy deteriorates, and increases the city’s capacity to repair streets, sidewalks and drainage infrastructure.”
As we lead up to these last few days before elections, I am hopeful for dialogue that focuses on the merits of our respective candidates.
As stated by the late Mattie Stepanek, peace advocate and poet, “Unity is strength … when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.”
Afroz K. Khan
Councilor at large
Newburyport City Council
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.