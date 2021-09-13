To the editor:
I am writing to explain why I am voting for Charlie Tontar for our next mayor of Newburyport.
The first consideration is simply experience. After eight years serving in the City Council, Tontar is intimate with the challenges our seacoast and river community faces, most especially as our climate crisis grows in magnitude and inevitability.
Our community faces deep and specific challenges because of our fragile location along a rising waterway.
Tontar has ongoing, hands-on experience dealing with storm surge, the threats to our sewer filtration plant and water supply and the crisis this community faces in the growing climate deterioration.
He has helped negotiate and steer contracts, has ongoing relationships with every civic department, and has stewarded positive outcomes for so many complex issues and problems we have and will continue to face. I would feel confident with Tontar at the helm through such inevitable challenges.
Secondly, and of course, essential to me as the owner of Paula Estey Gallery and the founder of both The PEG Center for Art & Activism and The Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport, Charlie is an advocate of arts and culture in this city, and without a doubt, we so need this.
In my collaborations with other cities in Essex and Middlesex counties, I have been frustrated by Newburyport’s lack of focus on the essential arts and culture sector here.
It is long overdue to pivot our attention to the many artists in all genres who are — often quite alone — bringing art expression, community art projects. performances, readings and thoughtfulness to this community.
At Tontar’s campaign launch, he mentioned the arts and culture segment no fewer than eight times in his speech. I personally believe that Tontar will help this sector, support its expansion, and give the creatives in this city a true and lasting voice and a critical place at the table on all matters our city faces.
I shall personally hold Tontar responsible for his promises to our hardworking arts and culture sector here in Newburyport. It is about time.
Paula Estey
Newburyport
