To the editor:
Our choice in the mayoral race in Newburyport should be based on who has the necessary experience, expertise and skills to get to work on Day One of this job.
As someone who has done my homework watching recordings of School Committee and City Council meetings as well as talking with both candidates, I know the candidate I am supporting: Councilor Charlie Tontar. Here is why:
1. Charlie has firsthand exposure to the job. In the mayoral debate as well as the Chamber of Commerce “Fireside Chat,” it was clear that he understands every single department and knows how to make decisions.
He has also gone beyond his responsibilities as a city councilor to volunteer to be a member of the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s fiscal policy committee, where he has forged relationships with other elected officials in our state — a key job requirement for our future executive leader as they leverage the state for grants and other aid.
2. Charlie does his homework. He is an economist, an academic and a teacher — using surrogates to summarize and simplify won’t suffice for Charlie. His intellectual curiosity drives him to be hands-on and thorough. He will not easily be manipulated by other interest groups. That said, he is willing to modify his views based on his research. You can watch the last eight years of past City Council meeting recordings by Port Media to see this in action.
3. Charlie will not walk away from challenges. I have watched the backroom tactics employed by a few other city councilors over the years, and the less-than-respectful treatment of those who don’t agree with them.
Charlie is the opposite — you can’t offend him with your words; he will work, with infinite patience, with those most opposed to his point of view and remain doggedly focused on what is best for the city.
Watch the City Council meetings on the failed purchase of 57 Low St. to see what I mean. He is an advocate for our youth and an advocate for equity.
I am an immigrant, a naturalized citizen of this country and a city resident for 20 years. This city does not belong anymore to someone born here and having generational roots than it does to me and my family.
Serving this city is about being dedicated to public service in a consistent and diligent way, and you don’t need to be from here to do that.
Let us go beyond pointing fingers and pay attention to the solutions each offers, and their skills and expertise to deliver. This race is between two men with local public service records — let’s study those, the breadth and depth of each, the work ethic, rigor, integrity, motivation, and style that is on display.
I will be voting for Charlie Tontar on Nov. 2 to be our next executive leader and hope you will, too.
Sunny Douglas
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.