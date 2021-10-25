Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.