To the editor:
I am a registered Independent voter, and I am voting to re-elect Lenny Mirra as my state representative, Bruce Tarr as my state senator, and to elect Maura Healey as governor. Together, these three bring bipartisan representation to Massachusetts citizens.
Since Lenny was first elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 2013, he has worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents. Throughout his tenure, he has exemplified integrity and has remained accessible and responsive. Most recently, he has kept citizens updated on the repair and reopening of the Rocks Village Bridge between Haverhill and West Newbury, and he has reached out to citizens in those communities new to him since 2021 redistricting. Indefatigable in his passion to clean up our local rivers, he has passed legislation to combat sewage spills; he is committed to reversing the climate crisis, with local attention on the Merrimack, Parker, and Ipswich River ecosystems; he’s also proven himself an advocate for a cause that is important to me: animal protection.
Lenny has supported several bills to ensure the humane treatment of animals, including the prohibition of circuses that use wild animals, an end to the trafficking of rhinoceros horns by banning the import and sale of ivory, improving the welfare of farm animals by outlawing cruel confinements, and putting a stop to so-called “puppy mills”
Serving in the Massachusetts senate since 1995 and elected Minority Leader in 2011, Senator Tarr has steadfastly worked to better the lives of the citizens whom he represents. Instrumental in creating policies that address education, housing, tax relief, and elder concerns, Bruce also drove the passage of the state’s stem cell research law. He has been a major architect for passing animal protection legislation, including: “The Beagle Bill,” which allows for dogs and cats used in medical research to be adopted—not killed—once their utility to science is complete; legislation known as PAWS/PAWSII (Protect Animal Welfare and Safety) acts; and legislation that takes action against illegal hunting and helps to protect endangered wildlife species.
As Massachusetts’ attorney general, Maura Healey has proven herself a determined advocate as “the people’s lawyer,” fearless in battling large corporations, including those complicit in the opioid crisis, holding them accountable for their role in harming citizens. She is committed to protecting women’s rights, and she is committed to justice. Her consistent leadership and unfaltering work ethic will make her an outstanding governor.
KATHLEEN DOWNEY Byfield
