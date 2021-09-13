To the editor:
Given all of the disruption the COVID pandemic has wrought on Newburyport over the past year and a half, it’s hard to imagine a more important time to have the right people serving on the city’s School Committee.
Tasked with developing ever-changing safety protocols and navigating a murky budget outlook, on top of the usual challenges like meeting the long-terms goals of maintaining academic excellence and improving the facilities and grounds, the duties of the School Committee are more challenging than ever.
Fortunately, the city has the right person willing to fill one of the seats on the School Committee.
Juliet Walker is an experienced city planner with a deep understanding of municipal operations and government administration.
She is also a passionate advocate for ensuring our children have a safe, supportive and healthy environment where they can learn and grow.
And she has a vision for providing our students with the tools they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond.
Through her work on grassroots initiatives like Newburyport Livable Streets and Port Pride, which have helped to make the city more pedestrian and cyclist friendly and helped build support for construction of the new Bresnahan School and Senior/Community Center, Juliet has proven her willingness to put in the time and effort necessary to keep moving Newburyport in the right direction.
Juliet Walker is a quick study, a good listener and a consensus builder. Just as importantly, Juliet has the strength of character to stand firm when a difficult decision needs to be made on behalf of the city’s schoolchildren and taxpayers.
During the upcoming preliminary and final elections, I’ll be casting a vote for Juliet Walker for School Committee and I invite you to do the same.
Gary Gorski
Newburyport
