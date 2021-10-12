NEWBURYPORT — "Union: The Struggle to Forge the Story of United States Nationhood" will be presented in person at Newburyport Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m.
New York Times best-selling author and award-winning journalist Colin Woodard will describe the struggle to create a national myth for the U.S., one that could hold its rival regional cultures together and forge an American nationhood, according to a library press release.
Woodard tells the tales of the confrontations between people with differing visions for the nation’s path and the story of the key figures in the founding of the union – a cast of characters whose personal quirks and virtues, gifts and demons shaped the destiny of millions.
Registration is not required for this program. Masks covering the nose and mouth are required by the city's Newburyport Board of Health.
The library is at 94 State St.
