Our May 10th Ted Reinstein program has been switched to virtual. Sorry for any confusion.

Tuesday, May 10 at 7 pm: Before Brooklyn with Ted Reinstein (NOW VIRTUAL). Jackie Robinson is justly revered as a world-famous American hero for breaking baseball’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. Far less known are the other extraordinary Americans who never gave up the struggle to integrate baseball. Appreciation is long past due for their courage and their role in breaking the color barrier. This is their story, told by author and journalist Ted Reinstein. Register for the Zoom link at https://www.newburyportpl.org/ or call 978-465-4428 x242.

