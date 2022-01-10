To the editor:
As we approach the third year of the pandemic, we are facing a mental health crisis for children, adolescents and their families. Prior to the pandemic, rates of childhood mental health concerns and suicide had been rising steadily for at least a decade.
By 2018, suicide was the second leading cause of death for youths ages 10-24. The pandemic has brought on the additional challenges of physical isolation, uncertainty, fear and grief. Studies reveal that there is a dramatic and growing rise in the number of children who need mental health help. Teen suicide and substance use disorders are also escalating. The demand for services far outweighs the current resources.
Our own community is struggling to understand and develop a strategic plan to deal with the mental health crisis for children ages 5-19 on top of navigating the pandemic.
Leaders from Link House, Inc. have been meeting with local government and school officials, community groups including educators, health providers and individuals who have expressed alarm at the current crisis. All parties are in agreement that we need to act immediately to help mitigate dire consequences of inaction.
To address the growing mental health needs in our community, Link House, Inc. plans to open a new outpatient program for youth, adolescents and their families. The new program will be located in a professional office building in Amesbury (on the bus line). We have identified the office suite with approximately 2,500 sq. ft of offices and we are reviewing a letter of intent now, with the hopes of initiating the lease in the spring or early summer.
Services and programs will include: individual therapy; assessments and referrals; medication distribution and management; family therapy, education; training; and acting as a community resource while collaborating with schools and primary care offices.
Our team has assessed the start-up costs involved in adding services for children ages 5-19, and we are looking for private individuals, private foundations and grants to help fund the initial start-up costs and operations. We already have the space identified, contracts with the insurance companies, support from local community leaders, licenses from the Dept. of Public Health, and the full support of our Board of Directors.
We hope to be able to use our five decades of helping almost 6,000 individuals navigate the road to recovery and help the community emerge from the pandemic with a map to sustain mental health resources, services, and programs for children, youth and their families.
We look forward to hearing from community leaders who can help us secure funding for this important initiative.
With hope for the future,
GARY GASTMAN, PhD.
Link House, Inc. Executive Director
Salisbury
