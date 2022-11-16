NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Lions Club made a $1,000 donation to Community Service of Newburyport on Nov 3.
Community Service of Newburyport, established in 1912, is a privately funded social service agency that serves children, adults and families from Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury.
Recognizing that local residents are coping with increased costs for food and fuel, the Lions Club donation is to be used specifically for infant needs and fuel assistance.
The Newburyport Lions Club is a 501© organization that sponsors several community events throughout the year: the Yankee Homecoming road race, Yankee Homecoming Bed Race and raffles that help provide charitable gifts.
Those wishing to serve the community can join the Lions Club. The club meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Starboard Galley restaurant in Newburyport.
