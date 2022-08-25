WEST NEWBURY – Local leaders are seeking help from Gov. Charlie Balker to reduce the chances of another too tall truck damaging the Rock Village Bridge.
In a letter dated Aug. 23 addressed to the governor, Haverhill City Council President Timothy Jordan and other members of the board, urged the state’s top executive to intervene in an ongoing debate between local leaders on both sides of the bridge and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
At issue, is how to best protect the historic –and well traversed–bridge.
For the third time in the past four years, the bridge was closed when an oversized truck struck the bridge in mid-March causing significant damage to sections on both sides of the truss and the lateral bracing connecting the two sides.
Attached to the correspondence to Baker was a letter which West Newbury Select Board Chairperson David Archibald sent to Secretary James Tesler of MassDOT in June making the case for a permanent truck restriction on the bridge. Council members indicated they endorsed all the recommendations that Archibald proposed.
The West Newbury official’s letter also called for height restriction warning signals "similar to that on Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road, on both sides of the river crossing, and additional signage along Route 110 and 113 informing drivers that truck travel over the bridge is restricted to vehicles under 12 feet 6 inches.'"
Archibald detailed how the bridge's closure had resulted in major transportation and financial woes for many in the region.
Longer routes were required for school buses transporting Merrimac students to and from the Pentucket secondary school campus; as well as buses bringing Groveland and West Newbury students to and from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.
“Additionally, any shared employees between communities on both sides of the river are now extraordinarily affected by this additional travel time and cost,” he wrote.
The problem was exacerbated by gas prices earlier this summer; as well as being a “significant inconvenience” and cost to anyone who depends on using the bridge on a regular basis, Archibald stressed.
The council’s decision to reach out to Gov. Baker followed word from MassDOT that the ongoing problems with the bridge did not necessitate imposing a heavy commercial vehicle exclusion –or HCVE. From the transportation department’s perspective, a $14.1 million bridge rehabilitation project– funded in 2012 by the Patrick-Murray Administration's Accelerated Bridge Program to repair structurally deficient bridges statewide– was specifically designed to accommodate all types of traffic and vehicles.
Instead, MassDOT favors installing regional and local signage, and road pavement markings approaching the bridge. Replace warning signage at each entrance to the bridge with more visible, horizontal clearance signs; and install warning chains at 12 feet, 6 inches, to alert drivers if their vehicle makes contact, MasDOT official Jacquelyn Goddard proposed.
More robust signage at other local locations– including Route 113, Interstate 495, and Interstate 95 – is also needed, she added.
But the City Council pushed back, calling these options “unacceptable to us and to the West Newbury Select Board…We have lived through this recurring problem, and it is time to ask you to personally intervene and to direct the MassDOT to work on a permanent truck restriction instead of augmenting signage and potentially destroying the integrity of the Rocks Village Historic District with a yellow concrete bar placed before the bridge and next to the historic and newly restored Hand Tub House,” Jordan's letter stated.
Just one of only three crossings over the Merrimack River in the area, Rocks Village Bridge provides local and regional connectivity, argued MassDOT.
“If trucks were not allowed to cross at this location, they would be required to travel over four miles south to the Bates Bridge in Groveland/Haverhill or over six miles north to the Chain Bridge/Hines Bridge in Amesbury/Newburyport," Goddard said.
State law requires that these neighboring communities give permission for the additional truck traffic within their borders. A previous study indicated the bridge didn’t meet the threshold for minimum truck volume per MassDOT’s HCVE policy, according to Goddard.
Her explanation made little sense to Haverhill city councilors, however.
For more than five months the bridge has been closed with all traffic rerouted through those same communities. Three other times in the past four years the span was closed following heavy commercial vehicle damage. The traffic was rerouted then, as it was during the rehabilitation project in 2012.
“We are not aware of any surrounding communities having complained about increased heavy commercial vehicles along the alternative routes,” the Council’s letter stated.
The two-lane, steel hybrid truss bridge was originally constructed in 1794 and known as the Merrimack Bridge. Its current incarnation includes a hand operated historic swing span, built in 1883 by Boston Bridge Works.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.