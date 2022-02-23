Tyler Garvey of Rowley, a senior at The Governor’s Academy in Byfield, won second prize at the first annual Art as Activism Film Contest for high school students, sponsored by the activist group, Leading Ladies. The judges described his short, “The Movement Family,” as “powerful,” with a “great subject matter,” and that the combination of interviews with stills and b-roll was “very advanced for a young filmmaker.” Garvey’s hope is to let more people know about the outreach work being done in the Lawrence community by a group started more than ten years ago to help those without families or support.
The top ten three- to five-minute films submitted to the contest were screened at the Cabot Theater in Beverly on February 3 before a live audience. They can now be viewed online at YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfTUwqBKTJehvXxWer12alA.
Leading Ladies, headquartered on the North Shore, is committed to fighting for equity in education, healthcare, housing, and the workplace; and against bigotry in all its ugly forms. We lobby for sensible gun control laws, humane immigration policies, and effective climate control initiatives. More information about their work and events is available at leadingladiesvote.org.
