To the editor:
I am upset at Warren Russo's signs as they say "Mayor Russo."
I thought he was running to become mayor but was not yet the mayor of Newburyport at this time.
It may seem like a small item to some but to me, I find this presumptive and an indication of a larger problem.
This man is using the power of suggestion to convince me he is something he is not.
If you are highly qualified, have great ideas and energy, then present yourself and your thinking to the voters.
We will decide if you have earned the right to represent us and yourself as Mayor Russo.
Bruce MacDougall
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.