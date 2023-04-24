NEWBURYPORT - Maudslay State Park and Maudslay Arts Center are hard at work preparing for the impending summer season and planning entertainment and events.
Founded in 1992, Maudslay Arts Center has long served thousands of residents and visitors with 442 acres of picturesque scenery and summertime entertainment.
This summer the Italian and Rose gardens will open to the public after two years, due to two phases of construction by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. In the meantime, the garden committee will be hard at work doing restoration to prepare the greenery for summertime visitors. Volunteer groups, including the Master Gardeners, will focus on the Main Drive and continue last years work on Tower Hill.
After years of fundraising efforts, Phase I of the project installed a new irrigation system that was added to the gardens to better support plant life. A center wall was also constructed, and Phase II has focused on repairing the gardens' exterior brick walls and pruning the beech tree hedge to a more hedge-like structure.
Maudslay State Park dates back to the 1800's with Edward Strong Moseley, a wealthy merchant, acquired the Laurel Grounds and developed the surrounding grounds with wild flowers and shrubbery planted in the woods in 1860. Edward's son, Frederick Strong Moseley, went on to purchase many of the farm buildings at Maudslay in the later 1800's and early 1900's.
The family's estate was further developed by Frederick after Edward's death in 1900, he consulted with and hired some of the best landscape architects in Massachusetts. This included Martha Brooks Hutcheson, who designed the surrounding grounds of the main house, entry drive and formal gardens. At that point and up until it was passed to the state, the estate was named Maudesleigh.
In 1985, the park was acquired by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Management and was renamed to its current Maudslay State Park. Maudslay Arts Center was founded by the Costello family in 1992 and opened to the public in 1993, choosing the corner of the park due to its natural amphitheater that provides venue attendees' with superb acoustics. A chicken coop, piggery and cow barn have all been restored to house various indoor activities, especially in the case of inclement weather.
Maudslay Arts Center, Inc. was established as a nonprofit organization working in a public and private partnership with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to provide a cultural center for the communities of the Merrimack Valley, the North Shore and more.
Earlier this year, Maudslay received a $7,500 in-state COVID-19 relief fund from the Massachusetts Cultural Council. The grant fund will be utilized with getting entertainment programs back on track after the pandemic.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the park can contact Friend's of Maudslay Director Stefanie Shattuck-Hufnagel at sshuf@mit.edu for more information.
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road and Maudslay State Park is located at 74 Curzon Mill Road in Newburyport.