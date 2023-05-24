Newburyport is the birthplace of the U.S. Coast Guard but the city is equally famous for its art, music and waterfront dining.
Although the city is well-known today as an attractive place to live and visit, Newburyport fell on hard times in the mid 20th century.
Originally the northern "Waterside" area of Newbury, Newburyport was settled as an agricultural enterprise by English colonists in 1635, then became a separate town in 1764 and eventually a city in 1851.
The city flourished in the 18th and 19th centuries due to the prosperity of its shipping and fishing industries, but as they waned, Newburyport eventually fell on hard times in the post World War II era.
The city would, however, become the first municipality to use federal urban renewal funds for historic preservation in the 1970s and created a downtown that has become a destination for thousands of visitors each year.
The downtown offers art galleries, small shops and an abundance of dining and takeout options, while Waterfront Park offers a leisurely stroll alongside the Merrimack River.
Water Street's Custom House Maritime Museum was built in 1835 to facilitate growing overseas trade and tax collection on imported goods and, today, offers visitors a trip back in time.
Designed by Robert Mills, architect of the Washington Monument and the U.S. Treasury Building, the Custom House Maritime Museum features vaulted ceilings and cantilevered staircases, while displays tell of the city's seafaring past.
Chartered cruises, whale watches and fishing trips depart from the local docks regularly and Somersby's Landing Sculpture Park features large sculptures by New England artists at the west end of the waterfront boardwalk.
Based in the Cushing House on High Street, the Museum of Old Newbury offers a broader history of the city while maintaining the stories of the three Newburys (Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury) over 300 years.
Abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison is another of Newburyport's notable natives. He was born and raised in an anti-slavery climate and his statue is located a block from the central waterfront, where abolitionist meetings were held in Brown Square.
The 1.1-mile Clipper City rail trail also brings visitors from the MBTA commuter rail station at Parker Street all the way to the waterfront, where people can venture downtown on foot, or continue over the Gillis Bridge into Salisbury where the old Eastern Marsh Trail connects and continues on.
A 480-acre horticultural and agricultural estate, Maudslay State Park is another place where people can immerse themselves in nature while walking, biking, horseback riding, having a picnic, or just relaxing with a book and some friends.
The state park is open from dusk to dawn and offers breathtaking beauty and views.