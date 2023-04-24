NEWBURYPORT — The long-beloved week-long Port summer celebration, Yankee Homecoming, will make its return this summer, marking the festival's 65 year.
Yankee Homecoming began in 1958 after local artist Jack Frost launched a project to revive appreciation and pay tribute to the heritage and beauty of New England.
Each year, Aug. 4 is always included in the festival celebration days as it is National Coast Guard Day, and Newburyport is the birthplace of the U.S. Coast Guard. Every year, Yankee Homecoming recognizes the Coast Guard for its contributions to the community.
This year's festival will run July 29 to Aug. 6, welcoming locals and visitors to celebrate the city's historic landmarks and a variety of events.
Events will kick off Saturday, July 29, with a High School Battle of the Bands, Art on the Bartlett Mall, and the Brewfest Fundraiser.
Whether you pack a picnic and bring a lawn chair to Waterfront Park for the concert and entertainment series, shop and eat your way through the Yankee Homecoming Market Place or learn about historic Newburyport on a city heritage tour, there are many options to choose from.
Some events will be held daily while others will continue throughout the week, including the waterfront concerts, downtown entertainment, the waterfront morning workout series and more.
This year's parade will step off at noon Sunday, Aug. 6. and roll down High Street.
The Geno Open Golf Tournament, in support of Yankee Homecoming, will be held at the Ould Newbury Country Club on Monday, July 31. All tournament proceeds go directly toward funding Yankee Homecoming events.
When Yankee Homecoming kicked off, 29 New England towns hosted celebrations. Now, Newburyport is the only city to continuing the tradition.
Updated information on events, dates and times can be found at yankeehomecoming.com/events/.