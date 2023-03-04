BYFIELD — A Salisbury man accused of hitting and killing a dog with his pickup truck near Triton Regional High School in June was ordered to pay $255 in restitution to the dog’s owner in Newburyport District Court.
Arthur Stanley, 36, of Elm Street was charged with leaving the scene of property damage and failing to report injury to a dog or cat after police say he left nearby Coleman Road on June 2 after striking a mini schnauzer named Milo.
In court Feb. 24, Stanley saw the leaving the scene of property damage charge dismissed while the dog-related charge was continued without a finding for six months. If Stanley stays out of trouble with the law and follows all court requirements, the charge would be dropped.
Triton’s school resource officer responded to Coleman Road after receiving word that the dog was struck by a driver who left the scene.
He then spoke to a school official who helped the dog’s owner with Milo. The employee heard from students that the dog was struck by a red pickup truck driven by Stanley, a Triton parent. A check of Stanley’s Registry of Motor Vehicles profile showed he owned a red Chevy Silverado.
Officer John Lucey III then went over to Coleman Road and spoke to Dina Sullivan, Milo’s owner. She told Lucey that Milo had sneaked out of her house as she was walking another dog and began following her.
She watched as the Chevy struck Milo. Her attempts to get the driver to stop went for naught as he drove away.
“Dina voiced frustration that the operator of the pickup truck had not stopped and indicated that she wanted the matter to be investigated,” Lucey wrote in his report.
Sullivan subsequently wrote a letter to The Daily News, published June 3, to express her sadness and imploring motorists to be more mindful as they drive through her neighborhood. In her letter, Sullivan said her family was devastated by the loss.
“Thank you to all those who stopped after Milo was hit to help me. Your faces are a blur but I will always remember your compassion,” she wrote.
A day after the incident, Stanley admitted to Lucey he felt a bump as he was driving his daughter to school. Believing he hit a raccoon, he continued to drive. After he dropped his daughter off at school, he returned to the area but found nothing there.
“Arthur later learned that it was a dog that was struck,” Lucey wrote in his report.
Lucey was not convinced Stanley was telling him the whole story, however.
“It seemed that his daughter had been well aware that her father had struck a dog on their way to school that day as she had been discussing the incident with other students at school,” Lucey wrote in his report.
Based on Stanley’s testimony and Sullivan being supportive of legal action against him, Lucey filed a criminal complaint in court.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
