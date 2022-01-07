NEWBURYPORT — In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the YWCA of Greater Newburyport hosts “Taking King Out of the Box” on Thursday at 6 p.m.
There is a $10 charge for adults for this Zoom program while students may attend for free. Preregistration is required and can be done at www.ywcanewburyport.org or by calling the YWCA at 978-465-9922.
The speaker will be Jean-Charles – a scholar, professor, activist and author of a new book, "Martin Luther King And The Trumpet of Conscience Today." In the book, she examines three contemporary social justice movements – Black Lives Matter, Me Too and prison abolition through the lens of King’s 1967 speeches.
She has authored more than 30 publications and is the dean’s professor of culture and social justice as well as director of Africana studies at Northeastern University. Her books are available at www.orbisbooks.com/martin-luther-king-and-the-trumpet-of-conscience-today.html.
“In November and December of 1967, Dr. King delivered a series of five speeches to the Canadian Broadcast Company,” said John Feehan, executive director of the YWCA.
“After Dr. King’s death, the speeches were published as the "Trumpet of Conscience," he added. "These speeches cover a wide range of topics, from opposition to the war in Vietnam to mobilizing youth to nonviolence and social change.”
YWCA Greater Newburyport is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all, according to a release. The YWCA also provide licensed child care, affordable housing, swim lessons and wellness plans.
For more information about the YWCA, go to www.ywcanewburyport.org.
