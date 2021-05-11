NEWBURYPORT — Professor Howard Ashford visits “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss the issue of reparations for descendants of enslaved African Americans.
Ashford is a professor with the Africana and Latinx studies department at SUNY Oneonta.
A U.S. House Judiciary Committee panel recently advanced HR 40 to the full House, according to a press release.
HR 40 would create a commission to examine slavery and discrimination in the U.S. since 1619 and recommend how to educate Americans about its findings and suggest possible remedies and compensation.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Ashford about the significance of “40” in the bill’s title and about the chapters of racial history – from slavery to the failure of Reconstruction to segregation and redlining – that have contributed to an extreme wealth gap between white and Black Americans.
Ashford will also talk about proposals for eliminating the gap, and arguments for and against them.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP FM 96.3 and livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, check the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.