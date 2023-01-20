NEWBURYPORT — While Friday's lingering storm did not pack a wallop in terms of accumulating snow, with roughly 3 inches falling, it did result in some flooding in familiar places across Greater Newburyport, including Plum Island and Salisbury.
Friday storm brings snow, flooding to region
