NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Education Foundation recently announced that students Elizabeth Homer and Sam Hartford have been elected to the board of directors.
Homer will hold a newly created position as student ambassador and Hartford as the Class of 2025 student representative. They will join Stephen D’Ambrosio, a Class of 2023 student representative. Homer and Hartford will begin their two-year terms immediately.
“Hartford’s energy and enthusiasm for the mission of the NEF impressed us so much during his interviews and we are thrilled to have him as our next student representative,” said executive board member and interview committee Chairperson Allie Morris. “Homer’s passion for the Newburyport Public Schools shone through in her work as class historian and we are so thrilled to bring her in as a NEF student ambassador to get a close view into student life.”
The organization said it had multiple impressive applicants and selected Hartford as the Class of 2025 student representative not only because of his strong resume, but also his genuine enthusiasm for the group’s mission, his participation in NEF-funded campaigns, and his desire to be involved, according to a news release.
Hartford is a three-sport athlete: football, swimming, and track and field. He is a member of Model United Nations, class government, the Interact Club and Boy Scouts. He is also a member of the concert and marching bands, playing saxophone and tuba.
Homer’s resume was equally as impressive, according to the foundation, which created the new role specifically tailored to her talents.
The student ambassador role will allow Homer to tell the organization’s story at a higher level through her photography and public speaking skills, the release said.
Homer will work with Executive Director Carrie O’Donnell and Alissa Cough, social media and marketing chairperson. Her resume includes serving as the Class of 2025 historian, which involves documenting class milestones through photography and running the website and social media platforms.
She is a member of Newburyport High School’s CLIPS leadership program and serves as a student ambassador for the school and a camp counselor for Theater in the Open. Homer is also a musical theater performer who plays and referees soccer, and is a member of the Yearbook Club.
Other members of the board of directors are Barb Bailey, Brian Callahan, Alissa Cough, Nick DeKanter, Kristine Enes, Ray Felts, Sean Gallagher, LisaMarie Ippolito, Cindy Johnson, Lisa Langis, Mariana Lynch, David Marroncelli, Matt McCann, Morris, Nicole Nadeau, Brian Nickerson, O’Donnell, Deb Pare, Kathleen Petrie, Aaron Smith, Kristin Spinney, Rosie Turgeon, Andrea Weetman and Andrew Wulf.
