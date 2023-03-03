To the editor:
The Supreme Court is presently contemplating the proposed student relief program sponsored by President Joe Biden.
A few days ago, Randi Weingarten, who is president of the American Federation of Teachers union, appeared on national television, in front of the Supreme Court building, ranting and raging against those who were challenging Biden's outrageous scam of a plan. Her egregious actions and comments were a crowning example of progressive liberalism run amuck. Her views on the current proposal, and many other issues involving our children's education, are not only radical, but her demeanor and angry comments were obnoxious, embarrassing and uncalled for, especially considering her position.
As others have stated, there is no question that Ms. Weingarten has caused more harm to our children than anyone else.....and that's a fact. In my humble opinion, she should be removed.
TED SHEPARD
Newburyport
