To the editor:
With deep gratitude and heartfelt appreciation, I write to celebrate the remarkable community of Salisbury. This town, where I am privileged to call home, exudes a profound devotion and love that resonates within its streets. The Memorial Day parade, a true testament to our community spirit, reminded us all why we cherish and "love where we live."
Fred Knowles, a true community leader and deserving citizen of the year, spearheaded this exceptional event. His selflessness and unwavering dedication embody the spirit of loving where you live. Under his guidance, the Memorial Day parade united our community, forging connections and fostering unity.
The parade itself showcased an outpouring of love and support as residents of Salisbury gathered to honor our fallen heroes. Led by President Gina Devinish, the Salisbury Lions Club and other local fraternal organizations demonstrated our commitment to serving one another in times of need, exemplifying the love we have for our community.
Salisbury's greatness is driven by exceptional leaders like Selectman Michael Colburn, who guide us with passion and fortitude. His vision for our town and unwavering commitment to growth and unity have significantly contributed to the vibrant community we proudly call home.
Lynn Welch's powerful voice echoes throughout our town. Her unwavering commitment to truth, honesty, and justice embodies the love we have for our community. Her tireless efforts serve as a beacon of hope and strength, reminding us that a strong community is built on a powerful voice.
Salisbury is more than a town; it is a place where love for our community thrives. The genuine care and support we extend to one another, in times of celebration and adversity, create an unbreakable bond that uplifts and strengthens every member of our community. This love where you live spirit sets Salisbury apart, making it the greatest town in America.
In conclusion, I am honored to be a part of this extraordinary community. Salisbury is a place where love for our town is palpable, where neighbors become family, and where the spirit of togetherness is truly embraced. Let us cherish and nurture this remarkable love where you live spirit, for it is the foundation that makes Salisbury a shining beacon of community pride.
C.J. FITZWATER
Salisbury
