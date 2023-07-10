NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art presents the “NBPT Murals Project” – a public art venture that kicks off Tuesday in partnership with area artists, The Tannery Marketplace, Blochaus Art Gallery, the City of Newburyport and local businesses.
The project aims to connect and engage residents and visitors with Newburyport and the theme “We Share One Sky” through large-scale, exterior mural paintings placed across the city.
Massachusetts muralist Felipe Ortiz is the lead artist for “We Share One Sky” and will be in residence for the project from Tuesday through Aug. 4. He will paint first on the south-facing, exterior brick wall at Mill 4 in The Tannery Marketplace and will then move over to the NAA’s Hills Gallery to create an installation on the side of the building. The public is encouraged to stop by and watch the paintings.
Additional demonstrations and presentations are planned.
The launch of “NBPT Murals” is an exciting moment for Newburyport and its residents, NAA officials said.
Over the next 18 months, more than a dozen artists will transforms spaces to enliven and enrich the community. This project will offer an opportunity for local residents and visitors to engage with the city in a new way while highlighting the talent of the local and regional artists who will create these murals.
“NBPT Murals” is supported by a grant from the Essex County Community Foundation through the Creative County Initiative.
For more information, visit the NAA website.
