NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art presents "Creative Connections, Contemporary Art by Tina Rawson, on view now in the Hills Gallery until Dec. 4
Rawson is an award-winning Swedish-American painter who prioritizes expressive brushstrokes, texture, and vibrant color in her work. Often painting nature or influential people in her life, Rawson seeks to capture emotion and movement.
Rawson is a professionally trained artist, a member of Newburyport Art, and a North Shore Atelier participant. Recently she funneled extra time at home during the pandemic into breaking out her brushes, painting, and training with Amira Rahim of the Better Than Art School (BTAS). She has been featured in Clover & Bee's inaugural issue, many group art shows in Massachusetts, a solo show at the Wenham Museum, and the Art Queens online exhibit Inner Power. For more information on Rawson, visit: www.artworkarchive.com/profile/tina-rawson or www.tinarawsonart.com. Follow her on Instagram @tina.rawson.art.
Join Rawson on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. to meet with the artist for a light reception.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance.
For more information, go to newburyportart.org.
