SALISBURY - Firefighters were able to quickly get a garage fire under control in Salisbury on Friday night. Around 6 p.m. a 911 call was placed about smoke coming from a garage at 7 True Road in Salisbury. Crews were able to respond to the fire within minutes.
At this time, it is unknown who made the call. Within an hour, the flames were under control and extinguished. Firefighters responding to the flames cleared the scene by 7:47 p.m.
Investigators remained on scene well into Friday night searching for the cause and origin of the fire. But on Monday morning, Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said the cause of the fire is still under active investigation.
No injuries were reported as the occupants of the property were not home at the time of the fire. No firefighters or response crews sustained injuries, Carrigan added.
The fire was contained to the garage, which was in close proximity to the home. A vehicle was located in the garage and heavy fire damage was sustained.
"It will probably be considered a complete loss," said Carrigan said.
Salisbury firefighters received mutual aid from Amesbury, Newburyport and Seabrook fire departments, respectively. Engine 6 stretched a line from the pump to extinguish the flames
A witness to the fire said smoke could be seen from Lafayette Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.