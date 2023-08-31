Hundreds of people spent much of Saturday checking out various events across Newbury, Byfield and Plum Inland during the town’s Newbury Town Day celebration. Activities included a vintage base ball game at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, an almost celebrity dunk tank auction, a cookout at the Central Street fields and a screening of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Daily News photographer Keith Sullivan was there for much of the action as these photos illustrate.

