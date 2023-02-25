NEWBURYPORT — A look at the legacy of Gen. Benjamin Franklin Butler, a former congressman and Massachusetts governor, will be presented this spring at the Museum of Old Newbury.
Historian Elizabeth Leonard will talk about her new biography, “General Benjamin Franklin Butler: A Noisy, Fearless Life,” on April 20 at 7 p.m.
Leonard will explain how and why Butler’s name has been associated with disdainful epithets, most famously “Beast Butler,” a nickname stemming from his martial governance of New Orleans during the Civil War, according to the museum.
“Butler’s Toothpick” is the somewhat derisive nickname given to the maritime navigational tower off the coast of Salisbury that is named after him.
Leonard’s book traces Butler’s rise from an impoverished childhood to a successful legal practice, including his advocacy for the rights of Lowell’s mill girls.
He became a U.S. Army general who sternly enforced federal authority and advanced wartime emancipation measures, and had an accomplished political career in Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., using his influence to advocate for the freedom of Blacks and civil rights while also opposing the neo-Confederate resurgence and white nationalism.
In her talk, Leonard will present the case for Butler’s rehabilitation.
Leonard is Colby College’s Gibson Professor of History, Emerita. She earned her doctorate in U.S. history from the University of California, Riverside, in 1992 and is the author of several articles and seven books on the Civil War era.
Her books include “Yankee Women: Gender Battles in the Civil War,” “All the Daring of the Soldier: Women of the Civil War Armies,” and “Lincoln’s Forgotten Ally: Judge Advocate General Joseph Holt of Kentucky,” which was named co-winner of the Gilder Lehrman Lincoln Prize in 2012.
This presentation is free for museum members and $10 for nonmembers. Reserve a seat at NewburyHistory.org or by calling 978-462-2681.
