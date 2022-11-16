NEWBURYPORT — The Museum of Old Newbury will welcome the public to the 1808 Cushing House for its holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Guests will enjoy the house’s exquisite decorations, festive music and the company of friends and neighbors for two days of free walk-through tours.
Organizers say the national historic landmark is a perfect space to highlight the talents of area garden clubs and decorators, including volunteers from the Newburyport Garden Club, Newburyport Horticultural Society, Newbury Garden Club and West Newbury Garden Club, with designer Lillian Newbert rounding out the group.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., members of the traditional music group O’Carolan Etc. will perform classical music that would have been familiar to the earliest residents of this house. Admission is free.
Author and historian Ghlee Woodworth will be selling and signing her books, “Tiptoe Through the Tombstones” and “Clipper Heritage Trail, Volume I,” and the just-released second volume on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Museum of Old Newbury hats, tote bags, and copies of signed books by Bethany Groff Dorau, “Brief History of Old Newbury” and “A Newburyport Marine,” as well as the 2023 Museum of Old Newbury calendars, will also be available.
The Museum of Old Newbury preserves and interprets the history of “Old Newbury,” including Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury from before European settlement to the present.
The museum, founded in 1877, carries out its mission through the preservation and administration of the Cushing House, the Perkins Engraving Plant, and other historic structures on its High Street campus and furthers its purpose through lectures, exhibitions, educational programs, publications and research.
To learn more, visit www.NewburyHistory.org.
