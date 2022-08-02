NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association and the Newburyport Community Center present "Nature’s Kaleidoscope: Our Animals Great and Small," an exhibition of artwork focusing on nature's favorite fuzzy friends.
The Community Center has invited local artists to contribute artwork featuring animals of all kinds to celebrate the benefits of their emotional support pet program.
Throughout all of the artwork, whether portraying pets at home or wild animals in their natural habitat, the artists portray heartwarming and funny scenes that remind us all why we seek companionship in our critter neighbors.
"Nature’s Kaleidoscope: Our Animals Great and Small" is on view through Nov. 12 at the Community Center at 331 High St. in Newburyport.
Join the NAA on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. for a public closing reception.
All work is for sale exclusively via Newburyport Art’s online store. Starting this week, in conjunction with the opening of the physical exhibition at the center, one can begin shopping the exhibition online at https://newburyportart.org/ or stop by the NAA.
The Community Center is free and open to the public Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is handicap accessible.
Join the NAA at the Community Center on Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the inaugural Yankee Homecoming event "Know Your Community!" Stop by to learn more about community resources and happenings, grab a bite to eat at one of the featured food trucks, and to get a first look at the new exhibition.
