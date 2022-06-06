NEWBURYPORT —
The History of Beck and School streets
When researching house histories in Newburyport, there are often paths that confirm
the research of previous historians, and at other times, it leads to interesting new
discoveries that provide a deeper understanding of our city’s history. Having recently
researched two homes on Beck Street, I found myself immersed in the 1747 will of
Deacon Joshua Beck. Analysis of this document and land deeds digitized in the
Registry of Deeds defines a three and half acre parcel of land on the south side of
Newburyport including most of Beck and School Streets.
Deacon Joshua Beck was born in Portsmouth, NH around 1691. He married in 1716
and moved to Newbury, now Newburyport, where he fathered 15 children. He was a
shipwright, or ship carpenter, by trade and then became a shopkeeper toward the end
of his life. Joshua earned the title Deacon after he spent 10 years as the deacon of the
Third Church of Christ in Newbury that was established in 1726. Deacon Joshua Beck is
buried at the Old Hill Burying Ground.
The three and a half acre parcel of land purchased by Joshua Beck can be placed on
the “Map of a portion of the Town of Newbury as it was in the year 1700 by Sidney
Perly” featured in “Ould Newbury” by John Currier. It included the rectangular parcel
owned by Col. John March in 1700 plus the abutting land of Benjamin Pierce. [Image
below] Col. John March was a prominent citizen in 1700, and among other things, he
kept the ferry over the Merrimack River from Newburyport to Ring’s Island starting in
1688. Jemima March, Col. March’s widow, sold the L-shaped parcel of land in 1713 a
year after her husband’s death. At that time, the property boasted a “dwelling house,
barn, orchard and outhouses.”
This land is now part of Beck and School Streets. Joshua Beck purchased the land just
prior to his death in 1747. Seven of Beck’s eight surviving children received a division of
the lot as a part of their inheritance from their father. The eighth child received a
comparable piece of land, unfortunately only described as “the acre,” in a different part
of Newbury.
Jonathan Beck, the eldest Beck son, received the parcel of land that now sits under the
Old South Presbyterian Church. Jonathan sold the land in 1756 to a committee of men
for “the meeting house that shall be built.” Beck sold his remaining parcel to what is
today’s 3-5 School Street, the birthplace of William Lloyd Garrison.
Nathaniel Beck and Hannah Beck Cross each received land on the south side of School
Street, fronting on Federal Street and ending just short of Lime Street. Hannah and her
husband, Stephen Cross, sold a small parcel to the Town Treasurer of Newburyport in
1764 “to and for the use and behoof of the Inhabitants of the said Town of
Newburyport.” The South schoolhouse, reportedly 24 feet wide, 36 feet long and 8 feet
high, was built on the land shortly thereafter. The construction date coincided with the
separation of Newburyport from Newbury and was one of three new schools that had
been planned for Newburyport. The South schoolhouse operated for more than 40
years and was eventually torn down. The original land remains open space as part of
the Garrison Gardens. The remainder of Hannah’s land was divided into house lots
around 1770, some of which are part of today’s Atwood Park along School Street.
Thomas Beck’s parcel of land included 300 feet of frontage along the south side of
Beck Street between Ship and Lime Streets. Stephen Cross, Hannah Beck’s husband,
eventually purchased this land and divided it into house lots around 1800.
The seven land divisions within the 3.5 acre parcel included clarifications about how the
new roads, now Beck and School Streets, would be developed, “These ways are left for
conveniency of passing to and from the lots.” A way was partially laid out from Federal
to Ship Street in 1775 and the street was finished and officially named Beck Street in
1797. School Street was appropriately named around 1765 when the South
schoolhouse was built.
Enjoying the history and architecture of Newburyport is best done walking. As you walk
around NBPT@3MPH, stroll down School Street and Beck Streets, and remember the
Beck family’s contribution to our city.
Barb Bailey is a house researcher for the Newburyport Preservation Trust. She may be
reached at Barb.Bailey03@gmail.com.
Possible Images to use--I can send .jpg
The land of Col. John March and Benjamin Peirce make up the lots of land divided by the heirs of Deacon
Joshua Beck in 1747.
Source: “Map of a portion of the Town of Newbury as it was in the year 1700 by Sidney Perly”, J.J.
Currier
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.