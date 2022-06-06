NEWBURYPORT —

The History of Beck and School streets

When researching house histories in Newburyport, there are often paths that confirm

the research of previous historians, and at other times, it leads to interesting new

discoveries that provide a deeper understanding of our city’s history. Having recently

researched two homes on Beck Street, I found myself immersed in the 1747 will of

Deacon Joshua Beck. Analysis of this document and land deeds digitized in the

Registry of Deeds defines a three and half acre parcel of land on the south side of

Newburyport including most of Beck and School Streets.

Deacon Joshua Beck was born in Portsmouth, NH around 1691. He married in 1716

and moved to Newbury, now Newburyport, where he fathered 15 children. He was a

shipwright, or ship carpenter, by trade and then became a shopkeeper toward the end

of his life. Joshua earned the title Deacon after he spent 10 years as the deacon of the

Third Church of Christ in Newbury that was established in 1726. Deacon Joshua Beck is

buried at the Old Hill Burying Ground.

The three and a half acre parcel of land purchased by Joshua Beck can be placed on

the “Map of a portion of the Town of Newbury as it was in the year 1700 by Sidney

Perly” featured in “Ould Newbury” by John Currier. It included the rectangular parcel

owned by Col. John March in 1700 plus the abutting land of Benjamin Pierce. [Image

below] Col. John March was a prominent citizen in 1700, and among other things, he

kept the ferry over the Merrimack River from Newburyport to Ring’s Island starting in

1688. Jemima March, Col. March’s widow, sold the L-shaped parcel of land in 1713 a

year after her husband’s death. At that time, the property boasted a “dwelling house,

barn, orchard and outhouses.”

This land is now part of Beck and School Streets. Joshua Beck purchased the land just

prior to his death in 1747. Seven of Beck’s eight surviving children received a division of

the lot as a part of their inheritance from their father. The eighth child received a

comparable piece of land, unfortunately only described as “the acre,” in a different part

of Newbury.

Jonathan Beck, the eldest Beck son, received the parcel of land that now sits under the

Old South Presbyterian Church. Jonathan sold the land in 1756 to a committee of men

for “the meeting house that shall be built.” Beck sold his remaining parcel to what is

today’s 3-5 School Street, the birthplace of William Lloyd Garrison.

Nathaniel Beck and Hannah Beck Cross each received land on the south side of School

Street, fronting on Federal Street and ending just short of Lime Street. Hannah and her

husband, Stephen Cross, sold a small parcel to the Town Treasurer of Newburyport in

1764 “to and for the use and behoof of the Inhabitants of the said Town of

Newburyport.” The South schoolhouse, reportedly 24 feet wide, 36 feet long and 8 feet

high, was built on the land shortly thereafter. The construction date coincided with the

separation of Newburyport from Newbury and was one of three new schools that had

been planned for Newburyport. The South schoolhouse operated for more than 40

years and was eventually torn down. The original land remains open space as part of

the Garrison Gardens. The remainder of Hannah’s land was divided into house lots

around 1770, some of which are part of today’s Atwood Park along School Street.

Thomas Beck’s parcel of land included 300 feet of frontage along the south side of

Beck Street between Ship and Lime Streets. Stephen Cross, Hannah Beck’s husband,

eventually purchased this land and divided it into house lots around 1800.

The seven land divisions within the 3.5 acre parcel included clarifications about how the

new roads, now Beck and School Streets, would be developed, “These ways are left for

conveniency of passing to and from the lots.” A way was partially laid out from Federal

to Ship Street in 1775 and the street was finished and officially named Beck Street in

1797. School Street was appropriately named around 1765 when the South

schoolhouse was built.

Enjoying the history and architecture of Newburyport is best done walking. As you walk

around NBPT@3MPH, stroll down School Street and Beck Streets, and remember the

Beck family’s contribution to our city.

Barb Bailey is a house researcher for the Newburyport Preservation Trust. She may be

reached at Barb.Bailey03@gmail.com.

Possible Images to use--I can send .jpg

The land of Col. John March and Benjamin Peirce make up the lots of land divided by the heirs of Deacon

Joshua Beck in 1747.

Source: “Map of a portion of the Town of Newbury as it was in the year 1700 by Sidney Perly”, J.J.

Currier

Trending Video

Recommended for you