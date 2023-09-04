NEWBURYPORT — NBPT Cornhole and the Merrimack River Watershed Council announce that the third annual Save Our River Festival will be held Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Newburyport Elks outdoor pavilion on Low Street.
The event, free to the public, will include educational displays and information from local environmental organizations, competitive and beginner level cornhole tournaments, and a steinholding competition that serves as a qualifier for the Massachusetts state championship.
The festival will feature a cash bar, pizza for purchase from the Anchors Aweigh food truck, a live performance from the local band Hat Trick, and more than 100 items to be given away by raffle and silent auction.
The event was created in 2021 by NBPT Cornhole founders Zack Hoover of Newburyport and Dan Leahy of Chelmsford, who shared a vision to create an attraction open to all ages to bring Merrimack Valley residents together to learn about the combined sewage overflow, or CSO, problems facing the Merrimack River.
They also wanted to raise money for the Watershed Council, a nonprofit organization that aims to improve and conserve the Merrimack River watershed for people and wildlife through advocacy, education, recreation and science.
In its first two years, the event has drawn dozens of cornhole teams of all ability levels throughout New England as well as hundreds of spectators coming to support the cause. NBPT Cornhole reports that more than $5,000 has been raised by the event but it looks to exceed this amount from this year’s festival alone.
This is the first year that the event will be held at night with a “Friday Night Lights” theme. The cornhole tournaments will kick off the festival at 6 p.m. Hat Trick will begin its performance at 6:30 p.m.
The steinholding competition, sponsored by Newburyport Brewing, takes place at 8 p.m. and will be followed by raffle drawings. Last year’s steinholding champion, Wayne McCarthy of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, won the USSA Massachusetts State Steinholding Championship in October and will compete again this year.
More information on the festival, as well as links to register for the cornhole and steinholding competitions, can be found on the NBPT Cornhole page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NBPTBags.
Local businesses interested in sponsoring the festival or contributing raffle items can contact NBPT Cornhole at info@nbptbags.com or 978-804-5637.
NBPT Cornhole is a Newburyport-based organization established in 2019 that holds a weekly cornhole night on Tuesdays at the Newburyport Elks as well as several annual fundraising events for local nonprofit organizations.
