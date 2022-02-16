Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras, Inc.
NMYO Symphonic Summer One-Week Music Camp at the Gould Barn, Topsfield
IPSWICH, MA – 15 February 2022 – Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 – July 22, 2022 at the Gould Barn, Topsfield, MA.
NMYO’s Symphonic Summer Music Camp includes a combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic works, and more! Youth musicians, with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, can register. No auditions are required! Held at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield, musicians will play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds.
• Winds, brass and percussion musicians meet from 9:00-11:30am. They play in small groups as well as with a larger Wind Ensemble.
• String musicians who are at the end of Suzuki Book 1 or equivalent through Book 3 meet as a small string ensemble from 12:30-2:30pm with fiddling workshops included.
• Advanced string players, at the Suzuki Book 4 level or higher, meet from 2:00-5:00pm. These musicians play in a small chamber music group, a larger string ensemble, with time for fiddling as well.
“NMYO welcomes its current members and also any student musician in the area looking for an opportunity to play music with others this summer,” said Gerry Dolan, NMYO’s Music Director. Led by NMYO's outstanding conducting staff and guest teaching artists, young musicians will enjoy a valuable musical experience and a fun opportunity to keep up their skills during the summer break from school.
Find out more and register for camp no later than June 15, 2022 on NMYO’s website at nmyo.org. You can also email info@nmyo.org or phone Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833 for more information.
During the academic year, NMYO offers several ensemble opportunities including two string ensembles - Prelude and Overture; two full orchestras - Intermezzo and Symphony; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and up to three levels of Flute Choirs. Small chamber music ensembles are offered as part of the Symphony program.
A non-profit organization, the mission of the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras, Inc. is to provide young musicians with exceptional ensemble training and opportunities for cognitive, social, and personal growth through musical performance and community service. Under the musical direction of Gerald J. Dolan Jr., NMYO offers ensemble experience to young musicians from 50+ North Shore, Merrimack Valley, Cape Ann, and southern New Hampshire communities. NMYO believes high-quality music education should be available to all young people and is committed to inclusion across race, gender, religion, identity and experience and celebrates the diversity that fuels a creative environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.