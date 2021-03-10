NEWBURY — The Select Board voted Tuesday to support a sand replenishment project that would protect Plum Island from erosion.
The project, which involves using sand dredged from the Merrimack and Piscataqua rivers, was among several issues the board reviewed at its meeting via Zoom.
The only board member to oppose the project was Geraldine Heavey, who said she was concerned about its cost to the town.
“I don’t want to pay half a million dollars for sand,” Heavey said.
Chair JR Colby and fellow board member Geoffrey Walker explained that the goal is to protect the Newbury side of Plum Island.
“I worry about the people along the beach,” Colby said.
Heavey raised concerns about information the board received about the project Monday. She was concerned about the turnaround time between receiving information and then placing the issue on the meeting agenda for Tuesday night.
“When I get something this important from Sen. (Bruce) Tarr, I add it to the agenda,” Colby said.
Police Chief John Lucey gave the board his emergency management report, explaining that Newbury's COVID-19 case count is in the "green category."
He said the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative — made up of nine area communities — would host vaccine clinics. Appointments can be made via a link on the town website, www.townofnewbury.org/.
Lucey said the clinics would be open to people from across the state, not just people from the area, but assured the public they would be open until no longer necessary, with increasing frequency based on the allocation of vaccines.
“Hopefully, our folks will get in quick,” he said.
Lucey said three locations are slated to be clinic sites — Amesbury High School, Perley Elementary School in Georgetown and the West Newbury Annex.
Also during the meeting, the board voted down renewal of the Mass Audubon coastal waterbird management agreement after members raised concerns from residents about Audubon members allegedly trespassing on private property.
The board reviewed and approved warrants for Town Meeting, which include changes to wetlands bylaws that only feature inland areas and not Plum Island.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.