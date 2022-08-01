NEWBURY — A ceremony in recognition of Purple Heart Day will take place Sunday at 4 p.m. on the Upper Green.
Local veterans, along with the general public, are invited to attend. Residents are also encouraged to display American flags throughout the day and engage in other public expressions of recognition and appreciation of Purple Heart recipients.
Newbury is recognized as one of more than 900 Purple Heart communities nationwide. These communities are formally dedicated to honoring and remembering military personnel wounded or killed in combat with hostile forces.
The Purple Heart is specifically a combat decoration and it is the oldest military medal in the country.
