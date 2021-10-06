NEWBURY — Newbury Town Library hosts its Harvest Festival on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
‘There were will be crafts, games, activities and snacks for children and adults.
The activities include Touch A Truck, giving children a chance to check out a police cruiser, motorcycle, all-terrain vehicle and others provided by the town’s Department of Public Works and Police Department.
There will also be a literary pumpkin decorating contest with awarding of the Judges and People’s Choice awards.
Decorated pumpkins, which must reference a work of literature, will be accepted from Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. through 10 a.m. on festival day. Pumpkins will be on display at the library so people can vote for their favorite.
The festival, organized in conjunction with Friends of the Newbury Town Library, will feature a raffle of gift cards.
The raffle gives people the chance to win prizes such as seeing Blue Man Group or enjoy gift cards to restaurants.
Tickets are available for purchase at the circulation desk.
The curated book sale table will be available along with Friends of the Newbury Town Library caps and flags for purchase.
For more information, visit newburylibrary.org.
