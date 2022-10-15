NEWBURY — Local resident Misty Heldermon, the executive chef at Concord Park Senior Living, has been named Senior Living Residences’ 2022 Top Chef.
SLR, the management company for Concord Park and its 17 sister communities across New England, hosts an annual chef cookoff, pitting executive chefs from each community against one another in a culinary battle for the coveted title of top chef.
In this annual competition, each chef prepares dishes influenced by the various countries that are also being featured as part of the senior living company’s Grab Your Passport! armchair travel program.
A group of guest judges graded each chef on a variety of criteria, including adherence to the company’s Mediterranean-inspired brain healthy cooking program, taste and appeal to residents, overall presentation and authenticity to the assigned country.
Heldermon triumphed over the competition with a Turkey-inspired bazlama (flatbread) with an assortment of vegetarian spreads incorporating white bean, eggplant and lentils. She also prepared fistikli baklava with traditional Turkish coffee for dessert.
“Misty has proven herself time and again as an extremely skilled chef and talented leader in our company” said Kim Smith, SLR’s director of culinary and dining services who also oversees the annual competition.
“We were blown away by her creative incorporation of brain healthy ingredients, and her commitment to providing the best dining experience for seniors at Concord Park is unparalleled,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.