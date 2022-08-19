NEWBURY — Local resident Linda Curtis will be inducted into a nationally-known group for senior dressage riders and horses on Aug. 25. The ages of Linda and her horse, Simon, qualify them to become members of The Dressage Foundation's Century Club.
The Century Club recognizes dressage riders and horses whose combined ages total 100 years or more. Linda is 70 and Simon is 30. In addition to having ages totaling 100 or more, horse and rider perform a dressage test of any level and are scored by a dressage judge. Curtis will be riding at Jess Freiman Dressage located in Dover, New Hampshire.
The Dressage Foundation provides a Century Club ribbon and wall plaque to each horse and rider team. Local dressage clubs, family and friends help to make the ride into a celebratory event.
The Century Club was formed at The Dressage Foundation in 1996, at the suggestion of noted dressage judge and instructor Dr. Max Gahwyler. The intent was to encourage older dressage riders to remain active in the sport. Since that time, the Century Club has grown into a popular endeavor with over 570 members.
Dressage is a word drawn from the French verb for "to train." Dressage is both a method of training horses and a competitive sport and is designed to develop correct movement in the horse. Dressage is one of three equestrian events in the Olympics and features men and women of all ages competing against each other.
For more information about The Dressage Foundation or the Century Club, contact Sara Weiss, director of grants and programs at 402-434-8585 or visit www.dressagefoundation.org.
