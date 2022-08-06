NEWBURY — Local officials are the first to acknowledge the town typically does not qualify for much in the way of grant funding. But this year is proving to be an exception, according to Town Administrator Tracy Blais.
A large portion of the funding came from the American Rescue Act Plan. Newbury received $2,136,586 in ARPA funding – part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021 to speed up the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
The town distributed the federal funding as follows:
Council on Aging, Senior Center, $550,000; Newbury Food Pantry, $100,000; Health Department COVID-related expenses, $290,375; Plum Island bathroom project, $200,000; Police Department administrative cruiser, $42,000; shellfish constable patrol vehicle, $30,000; library self-checkout kiosk, $10,426; Fire Department command vehicle, $55,000; Pearson Field upgrades, $16,100; information technology upgrades, $32,000; green crab removal, $20,000; Newbury Town Day, $5,000; Clifton Larson Allen LLP Consultants, $50,000; and Council on Aging van replacement, $112,000.
A balance of $623,685 remains to be spent in Newbury’s ARPA account.
“Department managers need to be congratulated,” Blais told the Select Board at a recent meeting.
She noted that practically all areas of town government used the funding to supplement their budgets. In some cases, money had already been appropriated at Town Meetings and the department heads still took the extra step to apply for and follow up on reimbursable funding after the fact.
The targeted federal funding was not the only money Blais and her department heads received this year since an additional $1.534 million in grant money was awarded.
The following areas of municipal government sought and received additional funding: Human services, $74,877 for the Council on Aging; culture and recreation, $252,500 for the rail trail; public safety, $186,675 for turnout gear, bulletproof vests, 911 support, and automated external defibrillator equipment; public works, $755,196 for roads, bridges, dredging and Larkin Dam removal; information technology, $250,000 for municipal fiber; and general government, $15,000 for capital planning.
Blais told the board about a $70,000 grant that just came from the state Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Ecological Restoration. The money will be added to a previously received $50,000 grant and applied to an estimated $190,000 needed to bring the Larkin Dam removal project through to bid documents.
The state also awarded $176,974 to Newbury from its Winter Recovery Assistance Program. Gov. Charlie Baker approved $100,000 in funding from the program in April.
This reimbursement-based program is geared toward helping communities improve their transportation networks following difficult winters. The money, based on each community’s share of locally owned roads, can be spent on work such as road rehabilitation, reconstruction and resurfacing; signs and guardrails, upgrades and preservation of roadway storm grates, road striping and project-eligible expenses.
Blais said the money would offset costs for the completion of upgrades to Sunset Boulevard and Old Point Road. The funding must be used by June 30, 2023.
In June, Blais received word that the town was awarded $100,000 from the state’s Municipal Small Bridge Program. The money is targeted for the first phase of the Central Street bridge repair.
“The existing culvert is showing signs of rot at the water line, which will undermine the culvert, create sinkholes and eventually compromise the roadway if it is not addressed,” Blais said previously.
Bayside Engineering of Woburn, the anticipated design engineer, would replace the metal arch culverts of the span. The culverts between Manter Fields and the Byfield fire station.
The first phase could take up to a year to complete after which the town would seek additional money for construction. Blais said it could be two years before the bridge work is complete. The bridge was built in 1968.
“We’ve been very successful as of late,” Blais said during her report to the Select Board.
