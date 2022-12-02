NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art is hosting the application process for The Donald Jurney Traveling Fellowship. One grant of $7,500, funded by Donald Jurney and Ginny William, will be awarded to an emerging or mid-career artist, working in a traditional, representational manner, for the purposes of traveling to paint or study in Europe. The application deadline is Jan. 15, and applications are made online at https://jurneyfellowship.weebly.com/.
The fellowship is intended to be a serious opportunity to paint and study, without constraint, in the rich cultural world of Europe. The goal is to enable an experience that is both broadening and enriching, informing the fellow’s work and life for years to come. All funds are intended to defray costs of travel both to/from the chosen destination(s), as well as costs associated with lodging, meals, and art materials, according to an NAA official.
Applicants must be 21 years of age or older by Feb. 1, 2023. Applicants will be notified of the winner of the fellowship in March 2023. The winner’s travel must be completed by Feb. 28, 2024. The fellow will be required to submit a narrative of their experience, along with images of the work accomplished, with the Fellowship. Any questions can be directed to the application host—Newburyport Art—at education@newburyportart.org.
Newburyport Art is proud to support our artists and community members. The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information is available at newburyportart.org.
