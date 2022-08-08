NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association and its interest group, the North of Boston Print Collaborative, present “North of Boston Print Collaborative,” an exhibition highlighting the artwork of printmakers from northern New England.
“North of Boston Print Collaborative” is on view from Wednesday through Aug. 21 in the NAA’s first-floor Sargent and Mini galleries, and in its second-floor Hartson Gallery. A public opening ceremony takes place Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
This exhibit showcases the work of printmakers: Muriel Angelil, Michele Champion, Patty deGrandpre, Joanne Desmond, Sally Dion, Susan Dosick, Kate Higley, Amy Hourihan, Susan Jaworski-Stranc, Kathie Kelleher, Barbara Nachmias-Kedesdy, Mary Arthur Pollak, Kathleen Reming, Christine Riccardi, Christine Robinson and Mary Carolyn Webber.
In the highly technical world of contemporary print media, fine art printmakers continue to find inspiration in centuries-old techniques, often in combination with 21st century methods. This exhibition will display work in a variety of methods, including woodcut and reduction linoleum, monotype and monoprint, digital transfer, etching, mezzotint, collagraph and mixed media, according to NAA officials.
The North of Boston Print Collaborative was founded in 2004 as a featured interest group of the NAA.
The group’s goals were to exhibit together and to expand awareness of the wide range of contemporary printmaking techniques. Activities have included critique sessions, workshops, and visits to printmaking exhibitions. To learn more about this group and the NAA’s other featured interest groups, visit newburyportart.org/featured-interest-groups-1.
The show will be on view concurrently with “Color in the Creative Journey.” All work is for sale.
The gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and is handicapped accessible.
