NEWBURYPORT — The city’s thriving arts and culture scene will be on full display inside and outside on Saturday, Oct. 15, during the Fall Newburyport ArtWalk.
ArtWalk, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is an opportunity to browse paintings, photography, sculptures and more in a self-guided tour of shops and galleries.
This year, ArtWalk coincides with the first day of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Octoberfest, which will feature live music on the waterfront, artisan vendors, performing arts, and family friendly programming on Inn Street.
Participating galleries include Alan Bull Studio, A Pleasant Shoppe LLC, Blochaus Art Gallery, the Firehouse Center for the Arts, Greetings By Design, Indigo Artist Studio, Newburyport Art Association, Newburyport Framers, The Newburyport Studio Stateroom, the PEG Center for Art & Activism, and Valerie’s Gallery. Newbury artist Carol Baum and Sweethaven Gallery are both online only. Look for galleries and partners that have an ArtWalk sign in their window.
Pick up the free Newburyport ArtWalk Gallery Guide and map at the Chamber of Commerce, the passageway between State and Inn streets, and at ArtWalk partners’ locations.
Two new venues have joined ArtWalk this year: Blochaus Art Gallery at 74 Water St. and The Newburyport Studio Stateroom at 59 State St. – both of which are holding special receptions.
Newburyport ArtWalk events are typically held twice a year. They are free and open to the public. A collaborative of galleries host special exhibitions, artist demos, lectures, tours, and visual art all within easy walking distance in historic downtown Newburyport.
Special activities planned:
10 a.m.: Indigo Artist Studio — Cara Gonier, artist talk on “Chromesthesia: the Sound to Color Experience”Cara Gonier offers a glimpse into her process of creating art via Chromesthesia: the sound to color experience. Learn how music and being a professional musician inform her paintings and how color informs her music compositions. During the day, enjoy an immersive experience on your smart device by scanning a QR code linking the painting to the music that is composed and recorded by the artist. Included in the exhibit is the work of Mara Malatesta, “Pond Series”, and Mary Arthur Pollak “Reflections.” Indigo Artist Studio will be open additional hours on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 53 Middle St., Newburyport
10-11:30 a.m.: Newburyport Art Association — “Glass Perspectives” children’s art class and takeaway kitsDuring ArtWalk, there will be a papier maché stained-glass class for children ages 7 and older run by artist Tina Rawson. Register online for the class and if seats fill, then walk-ins can watch and also purchase a small takeaway kit to make at home. The exhibition “Glass Perspectives: A Celebration of Glass & Glass Concepts” includes more than 60 artists highlighting studio glass art in many forms and techniques, as well as work from artists of various media and disciplines to show multiple perspectives of glass. In addition, there is a member spotlight by artist Corinne McKeown. 65 Water St., Newburyport
The Newburyport Studio Stateroom — Pop-up event with artists Heather Karp and Robin Thornhill
Experience the Newburyport Studio Stateroom for this special one-day pop-up gallery event featuring paintings by two award-winning local artists: Heather Karp, painter and illustrator featuring abstracted paintings of open spaces — and Robin Thornhill, a New England based painter of landscapes, seascapes & figures working in pastel, oil and mixed media. 59 State St., Newburyport
1-3 p.m.: Alan Bull Studio — Live painting demonstration
Alan Bull, artist and teacher, will display his recent “Newburyport Nocturnes” series and give a painting demonstration. 3 Graf Road, Unit 18, Newburyport
A Pleasant Shoppe LLC — en plein air painting and music on the grand piano
See members painting live on Pleasant Street in front of the shop. The last few ArtWalks, people were so impressed they bought the artwork right off the easels. There will be a pianist performing on the gallery’s grand piano. Discover handmade pieces including paintings, photography, weaving, jewelry, handbags, pottery, furniture and gift items by 100 local artists in a variety of media at this friendly art gallery, 57 Pleasant St., Newburyport.
2-4 p.m. Valerie’s Gallery — Meet artist Hillary ScottHillary Scott, an oil painter, was primarily trained as a children’s book illustrator. She spent many years creating figurative oil paintings and working as an illustrator. Scott has recently become very interested in plein air landscape painting, finding inspiration in the New England landscape. This American-made fine craft shop and art gallery represents local and national craftspeople who are creating unique and beautiful, handmade items. 26 State St., Newburyport
The PEG Center for Art & Activism — “Women Hold Up Half the Sky” exhibitionThis new exhibition features a group of strong, diverse, international women artists who share their perceptions and place in the world. It features provocative work by Angela Alés, Mary Hart, Patricia Miranda, Sarina Khan Reddy, Helen Zughaib and will be display through Oct. 29, 3 Harris St., Newburyport
3-6 p.m.: Blochaus Art Gallery — Live music by DJ
This contemporary art gallery was designed to promote and showcase established contemporary artists and emerging up-and-comers. It features a variety of artist prints, goods, and accessories. The inspiring space hostss art openings, curated experiences, live music, special events, movie productions, and photoshoots. The goal is, as ever, to bring people together in the name of art. 74 Water St., Suite 200, Newburyport (near The Tannery).
Newburyport Framers — 10% discount on framing for all art purchased at ArtWalk
Newburyport Framers is one of the best-equipped frame shops on the North Shore, offering meticulous care and attention to detail. In addition to the highest quality of framing, it also features original art for sale by owner Patti Langley, Alan Bull and others. Newburyport Framers is giving a 10% discount on framing for all art purchased during ArtWalk, 3 Graf Road, Newburyport.
