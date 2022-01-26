NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank has donated $1,000 to the Exchange Club of Haverhill in sponsorship of their A.C.E. Award. The A.C.E. (Accepting the Challenge of Excellence) Award is a $1,000 award that recognizes a high school student who has overcome great physical, emotional or social obstacles and is now eligible for high school graduation.
Founded in 1946, the Exchange Club of Haverhill, Inc., is one of more than 900 Exchange clubs across America. Members exchange ideas and information about how to better serve the community. Organized in 1911, Exchange is a nationwide organization with a 96-year tradition of community service.
“The Exchange Club is such an active part of the community,” said Lloyd L. Hamm, president & CEO of the bank. “The A.C.E. Award specifically is truly special. As we’re all aware, young people face many challenges today, and to have an award recognizing those that overcome obstacles to graduate high school is so important. We’re very pleased to support this effort financially.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.