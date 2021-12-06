NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank has donated $1,500 to Newbury Scout Troop 44’s Wreaths Across America effort.
Wreaths Across America is a national initiative dedicated to remembering and honoring veterans and their families. On Dec. 18, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery as well as at more than 1,600 locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad — locally, at cemeteries in Newbury, Byfield and Newburyport.
In addition, a ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. that day at the Byfield Community Arts Center. At the conclusion, volunteers will proceed to the cemeteries to place the wreaths.
“Wreaths Across America is truly an inspiring event honoring our fallen heroes that have served in wars ranging from the American Revolutionary War to Iraq and Afghanistan,” Lloyd L. Hamm, the bank’s president and CEO, said in a press release.
“It’s impressive that Newbury Scout Troop 44 has for the third year in a row embarked on this effort and we are pleased to support them,” he added. “They recognize, as we should all, that we owe a debt of gratitude to our veterans that can never be repaid.”
