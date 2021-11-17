NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank has donated $3,000 to support the annual North Shore Holiday Toy Drive with Sen. Bruce Tarr.
Tarr has teamed up with radio station North Shore 104.9 for the event, which collects toys for families in need during the holiday season. The toy drive will be Dec. 6-10.
“This annual holiday event has become a mainstay in the community,” Lloyd L. Hamm, president and CEO of the bank, said in a press release.
“Sen. Tarr and 104.9 are to be applauded for their efforts year after year," he added. "They graciously devote their time to ensure that families in need have toys for the holidays. This brings smiles and happiness to so many, and truly embodies the holiday spirit of giving. We are so happy to help in a small way.”
