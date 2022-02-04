NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank is very pleased to announce that Lisa Stonesifer has been promoted to regional manager/assistant vice president. In that role, she’ll be responsible for the effective performance of retail locations within her assigned region, including operations, production, customer service, training, security, and safety in accordance with the bank’s objectives. Stonesifer will also be instrumental in promoting the bank’s sales and service culture through coaching and staff motivation. She will report to Kevin Noyes, SVP and Retail Banking Director.
Ms. Stonesifer joined Newburyport Bank in 2019 and has been the Business Development Manager of the Hampton, NH office. Her previous experience includes Branch Manager at Kennebunk Savings Bank, and Financial Services Manager at People’s United Bank. She has also been actively involved in the Hampton area. She is engaged in many aspects of the Chamber of Commerce including current role of Vice Chair of the Board and scheduled Chair of the Board in 2023. She also sits on the Board of Directors for the Experience Hampton and the Exeter Hospital United in Wellness Advisory Board.
“This is a well-deserved promotion,” said SVP and Retail Banking Director Kevin Noyes. “I am looking forward to the impact Lisa’s wealth of knowledge, dynamic leadership qualities and experience will bring to her region. The team is lucky to have her guide them in achieving their individual and branch goals. Lisa is definitively up to the challenge. She is well-deserving of the promotion and the new opportunity. I’m confident she’ll do a great job.”
About Newburyport Bank
Newburyport Bank is a state-chartered mutual savings bank headquartered in Newburyport, MA. The Bank was founded in 1854 and currently has 11 locations in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and over $1.3 billion in assets. Deposits at Newburyport Bank are federally insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), with excess insurance provided by the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). As the premier full-service community bank in the Greater Seacoast Region, the Bank offers a complete range of personal and business products and services, including online and mobile banking. In addition to its ongoing commitment to the needs of the community, in 2003, the Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation was created to further carry out the Bank’s long history of community involvement by providing grants to local nonprofit organizations. For further information call toll-free 844-639-3483, or visit the Bank’s website at www.newburyportbank.com.
