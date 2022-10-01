NEWBURYPORT — Figtree Kitchen Bakery and Tuscan Sea Grill announced they will take part in Bakes for Breast Cancer’s signature event – Bakes for Breast Cancer Massachusetts – as it returns for its 23rd year from Oct. 7-13.
The event, which helps to raise awareness and money for breast cancer research, features bakeries, cafés, pastry shops and restaurants throughout Massachusetts. All establishments will either dedicate all of their sales from one of their signature desserts (or 50% from the sales for its entire dessert list) to Bakes for Breast Cancer Massachusetts.
“We are on a mission to end breast cancer for good, one sweet treat at a time,” said Bakes for Breast Cancer founder Carol Sneider. “We’re excited to see how Bakes keeps evolving, and we’re beyond grateful for our partners to support us even during these tough times so we can help eradicate breast cancer once and for all.”
Since its inception in 1999, Bakes for Breast Cancer has raised more than $2 million. To date, more than 4,500 bakeries, cafés, pastry shops, supermarkets and restaurants have participated in annual events held in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine and Cape & Islands.
The proceeds will support the research of Dr. Rachel Freedman. Freedman’s clinical trials will focus on treatment for older breast cancer patients, an area of research that has been vastly undersubsidized, according to a news release.
For a list of participating establishments, or to shop online, visit www.bakesforbreastcancer/restaurant-and-bakeries.
